Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.97 Million

Brokerages expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to post sales of $493.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.70 million. Envista reported sales of $659.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 742,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Envista by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $5,499,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Envista by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Envista by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 629,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 67,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Envista by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,916 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.