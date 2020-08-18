eosDAC Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $34,382.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eosDAC has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000424 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.