Ether Zero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $166,389.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $573,597.85 and $166,389.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.54 or 0.03552732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00061392 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 214,640,016 coins and its circulating supply is 172,610,603 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

