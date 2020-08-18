EvenCoin (EVN) Hits One Day Volume of $785,262.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $190,644.05 and approximately $785,262.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00087229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00291499 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038061 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007092 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001182 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

