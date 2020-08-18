Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) CEO John P. Doucette Sells 994 Shares

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.72. 231,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,572. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

