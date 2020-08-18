EXMR FDN (EXMR) Hits Market Cap of $299,669.17

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $299,669.17 and approximately $15.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $679.20 or 0.05624793 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004422 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00023251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00046776 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

