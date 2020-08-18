Exosis Hits Market Capitalization of $34,080.38 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $34,080.38 and $1,245.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,062.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.54 or 0.03552732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.44 or 0.02557022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00555619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00776843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00061392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00694418 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00016200 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 595,616 coins and its circulating supply is 430,616 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

