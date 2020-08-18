Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Kenneth M. Woolley Sells 97,163 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $10,132,157.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 409,482 shares in the company, valued at $42,700,782.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.09. 616,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,038. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.70.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after buying an additional 1,284,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $106,201,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $66,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $51,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,999,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.