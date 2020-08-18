Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. 535,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,758,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $182.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

