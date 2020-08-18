Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lowered by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,515,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,640,209. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.