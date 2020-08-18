Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Apriem Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.4% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $312,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 30,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.4% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.17. The stock had a trading volume of 526,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The firm has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

