Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $323,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Retirement Network grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,307,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,600,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

