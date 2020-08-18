Fantom Market Capitalization Achieves $62.82 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $62.82 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 87% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00135588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.36 or 0.01823805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00192888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00135883 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,115,078,038 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Bgogo, Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.