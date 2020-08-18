Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.35.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.45. 321,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

