Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 14,692 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 51.8% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 227,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 77,610 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Chubb by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,821,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 492.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 200,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE CB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.08. 1,489,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,135. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

