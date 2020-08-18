Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 31,224 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $29,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

MCD traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.32.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.