Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.27.

CCI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.00. 1,071,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,122. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

