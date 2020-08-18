Financial Counselors Inc. Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after buying an additional 741,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after buying an additional 8,839,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after acquiring an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after acquiring an additional 561,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

