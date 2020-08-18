Financial Counselors Inc. Has $27.51 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,977 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,048 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 874.2% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 123,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 110,722 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,888,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,421. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

