Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,562 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 396,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1,160.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 88,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 81,473 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 2,638,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,950,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

