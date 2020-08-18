Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $17.32 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

