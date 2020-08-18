Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 33,273 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,273 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,603. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

