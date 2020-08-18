Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 8,711 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.26. 804,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,871. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.85. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

