Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 59,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 60,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.37. 1,553,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.