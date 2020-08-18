Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 15,354 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.9% in the second quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 16,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Walmart by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 90,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 22,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.71. 26,673,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,185,534. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08.
In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.09.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
