Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 15,354 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.9% in the second quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 16,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Walmart by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 90,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 22,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.71. 26,673,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,185,534. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

