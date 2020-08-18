Financial Services In Kingsway Sells 113,891 Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) major shareholder Financial Services In Kingsway sold 113,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $597,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Services In Kingsway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limbach alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Financial Services In Kingsway sold 66,710 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $350,894.60.

Limbach stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 145,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Limbach Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 million, a P/E ratio of 111.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Limbach at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.