Financial Services In Kingsway Sells 66,710 Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) major shareholder Financial Services In Kingsway sold 66,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $350,894.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Services In Kingsway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Financial Services In Kingsway sold 113,891 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $597,927.75.

Limbach stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. 145,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 million, a PE ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 1.33. Limbach Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMB shares. ValuEngine lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

