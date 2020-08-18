First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,427,000 after purchasing an additional 624,757 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,276,000 after purchasing an additional 335,998 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,444,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,312,000 after purchasing an additional 855,199 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. 425,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.