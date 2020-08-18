FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get FIRSTGROUP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGROY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 1,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for FIRSTGROUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIRSTGROUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.