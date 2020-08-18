Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,950,030 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950,030 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $432,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

GS stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,977. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.14.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

