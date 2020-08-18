Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 282,434 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,434 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Union Pacific worth $681,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.70. 1,669,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $195.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

