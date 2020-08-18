Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 292,961 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,961 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Novartis worth $771,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. 1,602,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,136. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Novartis’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.