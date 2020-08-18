Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 529,934 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,601,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.86% of iShares MBS ETF worth $841,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 905.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.70. 687,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,122. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.17.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

