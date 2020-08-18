Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 585,222 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,222 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $554,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

TMO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $417.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,584. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $423.70. The stock has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.58 and its 200-day moving average is $342.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $8,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $106,527,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.