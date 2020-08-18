Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,308 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $307,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

CSX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,716 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

