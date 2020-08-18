Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,365,541 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $447,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 395.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 104,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 83,604 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,916,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $153,414,000 after acquiring an additional 300,785 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. 30,862,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,454,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,635 shares of company stock worth $44,023,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

