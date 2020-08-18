Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 338,208 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $647,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. 1,989,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,029. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

