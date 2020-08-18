Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,743,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 434,479 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of JD.Com worth $466,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 248,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 123,832 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Shares of JD traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,155,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,702,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $71.40.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

