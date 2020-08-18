Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $432,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 14.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 253,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,334. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

