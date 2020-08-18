Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,094,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,182 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of ABB worth $317,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 868,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,081. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

