Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.79% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $322,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.77. 1,565,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,726. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

