Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,415,204 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 350,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of BHP Group worth $263,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,452,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3,029.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,694 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after purchasing an additional 638,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

BBL stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group PLC has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

BBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

