Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Costco Wholesale worth $995,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,108. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $345.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

