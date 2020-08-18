Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Billion Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.7% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Intel worth $1,715,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. 19,121,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,455,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

