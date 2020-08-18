Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Billion Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,326,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,581,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,457,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,438. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The stock has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.51 and its 200 day moving average is $378.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.