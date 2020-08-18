Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.92 Billion Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,277 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Alibaba Group worth $2,922,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.20. 13,174,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,676,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.42. The stock has a market cap of $659.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.22.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.