Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $274.89 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,605,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,422 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.92% of Trip.com Group worth $274,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. 2,782,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.64 million. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

