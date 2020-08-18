Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $374.99 Million Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540,512 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $374,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BHP Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:BHP traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.