Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 209,955 shares during the period. SAP makes up about 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of SAP worth $1,111,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of SAP by 42.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 10.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.78. The company had a trading volume of 641,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,460. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $165.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.67. The company has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

