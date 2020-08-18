Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 157,777 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,013,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after buying an additional 281,520 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after buying an additional 223,404 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,191,000 after buying an additional 146,914 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,543,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,937,000 after buying an additional 140,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $6,218,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

NVO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $66.47. 948,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,267. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $68.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.7826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.